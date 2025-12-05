Milwaukee plays Philadelphia in conference matchup

Philadelphia 76ers (12-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Friday, 8…

Philadelphia 76ers (12-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -1.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays Milwaukee in Eastern Conference action Friday.

The Bucks have gone 8-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks second in the NBA averaging 15.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 41.0% from downtown. AJ Green leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 49.7% from 3-point range.

The 76ers have gone 10-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 6.3.

The Bucks score 115.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 117.0 the 76ers allow. The 76ers are shooting 46.1% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 47.4% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 123-114 in overtime on Nov. 21, with Tyrese Maxey scoring 54 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Green is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

VJ Edgecombe is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 2-8, averaging 110.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

76ers: Trendon Watford: out (thigh), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Paul George: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.