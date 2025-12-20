Milwaukee faces Minnesota on 7-game road skid

Milwaukee Bucks (11-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (18-10, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 7…

Milwaukee Bucks (11-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (18-10, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hits the road against Minnesota looking to end its seven-game road slide.

The Timberwolves have gone 10-5 in home games. Minnesota is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bucks are 3-9 on the road. Milwaukee averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Timberwolves’ 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 113.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 114.3 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 22.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 26 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Bobby Portis is shooting 49.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bucks. Myles Turner is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 119.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 108.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Mike Conley: day to day (achilles), Jaylen Clark: day to day (illness).

Bucks: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (illness), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.