Milwaukee faces Brooklyn on 6-game road slide

Milwaukee Bucks (11-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday,…

Milwaukee Bucks (11-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee travels to Brooklyn looking to end its six-game road slide.

The Nets are 5-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nic Claxton averaging 2.8.

The Bucks are 9-11 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee ranks third in the NBA averaging 15.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 41.0% from downtown. AJ Green leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 48.5% from 3-point range.

The Nets’ 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Bucks give up. The Bucks average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Nets give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 30 the Bucks won 116-99 led by 29 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Danny Wolf scored 22 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claxton is averaging 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Nets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 34.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 17.2 points, six assists and 1.7 steals for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 111.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), AJ Green: day to day (shoulder), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.