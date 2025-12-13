Miller scores 2, including OT winner, as Rangers beat Canadiens 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 2:56 of…

NEW YORK (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 2:56 of overtime as the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Saturday night.

Will Cuylle, Noah Laba and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers snap a three-game skid (0-1-2). Mathew Robertson and Conor Sheary each had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin had 12 saves.

Zach Bolduc, Arber Xhekaj, Jake Evans and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal in its third loss in four games (1-2-1). Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson each had two assists, and Jacob Fowler had 21 saves.

In the extra period, Miller beat Fowler for his ninth goal to give the Rangers the win after they trailed 3-0 and 4-2.

The teams combined for eight goals in the opening 28 minutes, then none until overtime.

Cuylle and Miller scored in a 36-second span early in the second period to tie the score 4-4. Cuylle got his ninth at 7:22 and Miller tied it at 7:58.

Bolduc opened the scoring with 7:19 left in the first period with his seventh. Xhekej made it 2-0 with his first wit 5:50 left in the period, and Evans made it a three-goal lead 2:08 later with his fifth.

Laba then beat Fowler on the power play with 1:11 left in the opening period to get the Rangers on the board.

Panarin scored on a penalty shot 19 seconds to make it 3-2.

Anderson restored the two-goal margin at 3:17 of the second, whipping a one-timer past Shesterkin.

The Rangers honored players from the 1970s and 80s. Attendees included Hall of Fame defenseman Brad Park, Swedish stars Anders Hedberg and Ulf Nilsson plus family members of Rod Gilbert, Jean Ratelle and Vic Hadfield. Herb Brooks, the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic coach who coached the Rangers from 1981-85, was represented by his son Dan.

