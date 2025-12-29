Miles Bridges ruled out after leaving Hornets’ game vs. Bucks in first quarter with ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges left the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday with a…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges left the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday with a right ankle injury and will not return, according to the team.

The injury occurred early in the first quarter as Bridges tried to fight through a screen set by Myles Turner and stepped awkwardly on his right foot before falling to the floor. He stayed in the game, but then appeared to hurt it again as he closed out on a 3-point attempt by Gary Trent Jr. and landed on his right foot and came up hobbling.

He exited the game and did not return for the second quarter, finishing with three points and three rebounds in seven minutes.

The Hornets are already thin with shooting guard Kon Knueppel (ankle) and center Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) sidelined with injuries.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.