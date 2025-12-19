Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 19, 2025, 12:26 AM

Oakland at Michigan State — BTN, Fox Sports App, Fubo Sports

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Charlotte at Detroit — FDSN Detroit, FDSN SE Charlotte, NBA TV

Detroit at Washington — FDSN Detroit, Monumental SN, NHLN, Fubo Sports

