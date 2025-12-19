Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Oakland at Michigan State — BTN, Fox Sports App, Fubo Sports Central Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN app, ESPN…

Oakland at Michigan State — BTN, Fox Sports App, Fubo Sports

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Charlotte at Detroit — FDSN Detroit, FDSN SE Charlotte, NBA TV

Detroit at Washington — FDSN Detroit, Monumental SN, NHLN, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.