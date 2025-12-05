Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 5, 2025, 10:36 AM

Duke at Michigan State — FOX, Fox Sports App, Fubo Sports

Rutgers at Michigan — BTN, Fox Sports App, Fubo Sports

Milwaukee at Detroit — FDSN Detroit, FDSN Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Detroit at Seattle — FDSN Detroit Extra, KHN, KONG, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports, Prime Video (SEA)

