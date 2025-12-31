Miami faces Detroit on 3-game win streak

Miami Heat (18-15, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (24-8, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Thursday, 7…

Miami Heat (18-15, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (24-8, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Detroit.

The Pistons have gone 17-5 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference averaging 58.1 points in the paint. Jalen Duren leads the Pistons with 13.4.

The Heat are 11-10 in conference matchups. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference scoring 55.7 points per game in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 11.3.

The Pistons average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer makes per game than the Heat allow (14.0). The Heat average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Pistons allow.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Heat 138-135 in their last matchup on Nov. 30. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 29 points, and Andrew Wiggins led the Heat with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 26.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duren is averaging 18 points and 14 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Norman Powell is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Heat. Nikola Jovic is averaging 22.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 120.0 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Tobias Harris: day to day (hip), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee).

Heat: Pelle Larsson: day to day (ankle), Tyler Herro: day to day (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

