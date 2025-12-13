McDavid has 2 goals and an assist to back Jarry in Oilers’ 6-3 win over Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves in his first…

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves in his first game for Edmonton, helping the Oilers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Saturday night.

Vasily Podkolzin also scored twice, Darnell Nurse and Zach Hyman added goals and Leon Draisaitl had three assists to reach 999 career points. Edmonton is 6-2-1 in its last nine and 15-11-6 overall.

Jarry and defenseman Spencer Stastney made their Oilers debuts. Jarry was acquired from Pittsburgh on Friday in a five-player deal that sent fellow goalie Stuart Skinner and defender Brett Kulak to the Penguins. Stastney was added in a deal with Nashville.

Steven Lorentz, Easton Cowan and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for Toronto. Dennis Hildeby allowed all six goals on 32 shots before getting pulled. Artur Akhtyamov — Toronto’s fifth goalie to see action 32 games into the season — made four saves in relief in his first NHL action.

Toronto lost in regulation for the first time since Nov. 28 after going 4-0-2 over its last six.

McDavid tied it at 2 in the second period with his second goal of the game when Maple Leafs defenseman Troy Stecher accidentally put the puck in his own net.

Nurse put the Oilers in front with 31 seconds left in the second. Podkolzin scored twice early in the third as Edmonton put three past Hildeby in a 2:26 span.

Up next

Oilers: At Montreal on Sunday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.