Maxey, 76ers to host Siakam and the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (13-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -6.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Philadelphia and Indiana meet on Friday.

The 76ers have gone 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 116.9 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Pacers are 4-9 in conference matchups. Indiana is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The 76ers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 111.3 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 116.1 the 76ers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 31.5 points, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the 76ers. Jared McCain is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andrew Nembhard is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 114.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Trendon Watford: out (thigh), Paul George: day to day (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

Pacers: Quenton Jackson: day to day (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Ben Sheppard: day to day (calf), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Kam Jones: day to day (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

