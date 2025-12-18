Markkanen ruled out for Utah’s game against Lakers because of a groin injury

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz leading scorer Lauri Markkanen won’t play Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz leading scorer Lauri Markkanen won’t play Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a right groin strain.

Markkanen averages a career-high 27.8 points and his absence will hurt Utah’s chances to win three consecutive games for the first time this season. More minutes should be available for third-year forward Taylor Hendricks and second-year big man Kyle Filipowski as the Jazz have recently shifted to featuring their younger players.

Markkanen was originally listed as questionable on the injury report but the Jazz ruled him out Thursday afternoon. The injury doesn’t seem to be serious and will be just the second game the Jazz forward has missed this season. He sat out the Dec. 7 loss to Oklahoma City because of illness.

