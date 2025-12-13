Maresca slams lack of support at Chelsea after ‘worst’ period in his time at the club

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca expressed his unhappiness at a lack of support at the club and said…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca expressed his unhappiness at a lack of support at the club and said he had just endured his worst period since arriving in the summer of 2024.

Maresca didn’t specify who he was referring to, but stressed it wasn’t Chelsea fans.

“The last 48 hours has been the worst since I joined the club because many people didn’t support me and the team,” Maresca said after Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Asked if he meant internally at Chelsea, he replied: “In general. In general.”

The victory at Stamford Bridge ended a four-game winless run in all competitions for Chelsea and lifted the team into fourth place in the league.

Asked whether he was talking about the club’s supporters, Maresca added: “I love the fans and we are very happy with the fans.”

Maresca was responding to a question about the performance of Malo Gusto — who set up Chelsea’s first goal for Cole Palmer and scored the second — before making his startling claim.

On Friday, he said only victories would stop fans from complaining on social media and reflected on his 30 years in football, saying: “I know that if you don’t win, everyone complains.”

Whether his comments after Everton were directed at online reaction or elsewhere was unclear, but he was quick to back his players after they brought to an end a run that included losses at Leeds and Atalanta and a goalless draw at Bournemouth.

“With so many problems they are doing very well after a complicated week,” Maresca said

Praise for Palmer

Palmer’s goal was his first in three months. The England playmaker was starting a second straight match in the Premier League after seeing the first half of his campaign blighted by a groin injury that has restricted him to seven games in all competitions.

“With Cole we are a better team,” Maresca said. “I really praise the players because we played 16 Premier League games — five without Moises Caicedo, 11 without Cole Palmer, almost all of them without Liam Delap. No matter who is playing is doing fantastic.

“We played almost all season without our best player. This is the reason why I’m so happy for the players. I would like people from the outside to appreciate that.”

Palmer said he wasn’t at his best yet because he was “still dealing with an injury.”

“It’s just a matter of not doing too much too soon,” Palmer told the BBC.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.