Man charged with racially abusing Semenyo during Liverpool-Bournemouth game in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A man has been charged with racially abusing Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield in August, police said Tuesday.

Semenyo, who is Black, reported to the referee that he was racially abused by a spectator in the first half of the match which opened the Premier League season on Aug. 15. A man was removed from the stadium soon after the alleged incident, which led to a brief stoppage in play.

Merseyside Police said three days later that a man arrested on suspicion of racially abusing Semenyo had been released on conditional bail, and the force has now said Mark Mogan, 47, from Liverpool, has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offense. He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Dec. 22.

Semenyo played the whole game and scored twice after the alleged incident in Bournemouth’s 4-2 loss.

