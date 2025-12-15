Mammoth take on the Bruins following overtime victory

Utah Mammoth (16-15-3, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (19-14, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Utah Mammoth (16-15-3, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (19-14, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Utah Mammoth after the Mammoth beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in overtime.

Boston has an 11-5-0 record in home games and a 19-14 record overall. The Bruins are fifth in NHL play with 107 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

Utah has an 8-10-2 record in road games and a 16-15-3 record overall. The Mammoth have gone 9-3-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Mammoth won the last matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 13 goals with 22 assists for the Bruins. Elias Lindholm has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Guenther has 15 goals and 12 assists for the Mammoth. Lawson Crouse has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Mammoth: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

