Mammoth play the Panthers in a non-conference matchup

Florida Panthers (14-12-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (14-14-3, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9…

Florida Panthers (14-12-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (14-14-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth and the Florida Panthers meet in an out-of-conference matchup.

Utah has a 14-14-3 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Mammoth are 13-5-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Florida is 4-6-0 on the road and 14-12-2 overall. The Panthers are 12-4-0 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has scored 11 goals with 15 assists for the Mammoth. Logan Cooley has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 16 goals and 15 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored six goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.