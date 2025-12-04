Malkin breaks late tie with 2nd goal of game, Penguins beat Lightning 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his second goal of the game with 2:43 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his second goal of the game with 2:43 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night for their fourth victory in five games.

Tristan Jarry stopped 36 shots, Ville Koivunen scored his first career goal for Pittsburgh, and Ben Kindel had a power-play goal. Malkin also had an assist.

Brandon Hagel scored twice in the third period for Tampa Bay. He has 10 goals in the past seven games.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Darren Raddysh had two assists. Jonas Johansson finished with 26 saves.

Tampa Bay has dropped consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Oct. 18-23.

Malkin scored the winning goal off a one-timer feed from Tommy Novak.

Kucherov appeared to tie it with 55.4 left in the third but the goal was overturned after a league initiated review determined there was a missed stoppage for a hand pass.

Pittsburgh’s top-ranked power play scored twice to help the Penguins build a 3-0 lead.

Koivunen converted on Pittsburgh’s first chance at 6:12 of the first period with a shot from the left circle, snapping Tampa Bay’s streak of consecutive penalty kills at 24.

Malkin stole a Hagel pass inside the Pittsburgh blue line and converted a breakaway at 7:53 of the second period. Kindel tipped Erik Karlsson’s shot for another power-play goal at 9:49 to make it 3-0.

Kucherov put Tampa Bay on the board with 1:14 left in the second period and Hagel cut the deficit to one 1:17 into the third. Hagel scored his second goal of the third period with 8:16 to go as the Lightning erased a three-goal deficit.

Up next

Penguins: At Dallas on Sunday night.

Lightning: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.