Mailloux, Luff get first goals of season as Blues beat rival Blackhawks 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Logan Mailloux and Matt Luff each scored his first goal of the season, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday night.

Justin Faulk also scored and Robert Thomas had two assists for the Blues, who won for the third time in five games. Joel Hofer stopped 27 shots.

Wyatt Kaiser and Andre Burakovsky scored for Chicago, and Connor Bedard had two assists. Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves as the Blackhawks lost for the third time in four games.

Mailloux opened the scoring with a wrister 3:41 into the game, and later engaged in his first NHL fight, exchanging punches with Colton Dach.

With Hofer pulled because of a delayed Chicago penalty, Mailloux received a pass from Thomas in the left circle and beat Knight on his glove side. It was the third career goal for the defenseman acquired in an offseason trade.

Chicago’s Connor Murphy also tangled with the Blues’ Dylan Holloway in the second meeting this season of the longtime rivals.

Luff, an offseason signing who was recalled from the minors last week, scored from the slot for a 2-0 lead with 8:12 remaining in the first.

Kaiser cut the deficit to 2-1 with 4:10 to go in the opening period. Bedard brought the puck into the zone and drew the attention of three defenders as he headed to the front of the net, making room for Kaiser to unload his shot.

Faulk, a defenseman, answered with his seventh goal of the season at 8:57 of the second as he pinched in and found himself unguarded against Knight as the goalie knelt to protect the near post. Faulk banked the puck in off Knight for a two-goal lead.

Burakovsky pulled the Blackhawks back within one with 5:52 left in the third, but that was as close as they got.

Knight was pulled for an extra skater with just over 2 minutes remaining, but Chicago could not get a shot on goal in the closing stretch.

