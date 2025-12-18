Maikel Garcia’s deal with Royals could be worth $85.3M with escalators

Maikel Garcia’s $57.5 million, five-year contract with the Kansas City Royals could be worth up to $85.3 million if a…

Maikel Garcia’s $57.5 million, five-year contract with the Kansas City Royals could be worth up to $85.3 million if a 2031 team option is exercised and he has several seasons with at least 525 plate appearances and top-10 finishes in MVP voting.

Garcia gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Tuesday by the Royals, according to terms obtained by The Associated Press. Half is payable within 60 days of the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball and the other half on Jan. 15, 2027.

He receives salaries of $4 million next year, $7 million in 2027, $10.1 million in 2028, $13.1 million in 2029 and $19.1 million in 2030. Kansas City has a $21 million option for 2031 with a $3.2 million buyout.

Garcia’s 2030 and 2031 salaries could escalate by up to $5 million each based on the prior years of the deal. They would rise $4 million in each for a pair of top-10 finishes in the MVP vote, by $1 million in 2030 for two seasons with at least 525 plate appearances and by $1 million in 2031 for four seasons with 525 plate appearances.

Garcia would have been eligible for arbitration for the first time this offseason and for free agency after the 2029 World Series.

The 25-year-old won his first Gold Glove this year playing alongside All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Garcia hit .286 with a career-high 16 homers and 74 RBIs.

