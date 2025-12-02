MacKinnon scores twice as the Avalanche beat the Canucks 3-1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored two more goals and Gabriel Landeskog had two assists, leading the Colorado Avalanche to…

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored two more goals and Gabriel Landeskog had two assists, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Brock Nelson also scored as Colorado improved to 14-0-3 in its last 17 games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 11 saves after Scott Wedgewood departed in the second period with an upper-body injury.

It’s the second-longest point streak for the Avalanche in franchise history, trailing a 17-0-2 stretch during the 2021-22 season.

Vancouver lost for the sixth time in seven games. Linus Karlsson scored for the Canucks, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 28 shots.

MacKinnon poked home a rebound with 37 seconds left in the first, tying it at 1. He converted a one-timer off a Landeskog pass late in the second, giving Colorado a 3-1 lead.

The 30-year-old MacKinnon has eight goals and five assists in his last seven games. He leads the NHL with 22 goals on the season.

Vancouver jumped in front on Karlsson’s fifth goal at 2:55 of the first. But Colorado went ahead to stay on Nelson’s ninth 13:52 into the second.

Up next

The Canucks begin a four-game homestand on Friday night against Utah. The Avalanche open a four-game trip on Thursday night against the New York Islanders.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

