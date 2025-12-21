MacKinnon nets 2 goals, Makar and Nelson have goal, two assists, as Avalanche beat Wild 5-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Cale Makar and Brock Nelson each had a goal and two…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Cale Makar and Brock Nelson each had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Sunday night.

Martin Necas also scored and Gabriel Landeskog had two assists for Colorado, winners of five straight. Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves.

The Avalanche have tied the 2022-23 Bruins for the second-most points (59) after 35 games in league history. The 1929-30 Bruins had 61 points.

Ryan Hartman scored and Jesper Wallstedt made 37 saves for Minnesota, which lost for the first time in eight games, and first time in regulation in 15 home games dating to Nov. 1.

MacKinnon scored on a second-period power play, blasting a Nelson feed past Wallstedt to make it 2-0. He added an empty-net goal for his league-high 30th goal and eighth in eight games.

The tallies give MacKinnon 61 points in 35 games, tying Peter Stastny (1981-82 and 1987-88) and Marian Stastny (1982-83) for the fewest games to 60 points in Avalanche/Nordiques history.

Makar’s wrist shot from the top of the slot on a power play made it 3-0 Avalanche late in the period.

Hartman scored for the third straight game — and fifth time in six games — early in the third period to get the Wild within 3-1, but Nelson scored with 4:08 to play.

Necas scored for the second straight game on a one timer, converting off a feed from Makar for the only first-period goal.

Sam Malinski appeared to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead early in the second period; however, Minnesota successfully challenged that Colorado was offside entering the zone. The Wild are 3 for 3 on coaches challenges this season.

