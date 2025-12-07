MacKinnon extends his NHL points lead in Colorado’s 3-2 win over the Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the eventual game-winner early in the second period, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the eventual game-winner early in the second period, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to add to his NHL-leading points total and the Colorado Avalanche hung on for a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Brent Burns and Brock Nelson also scored for Colorado, which improved to 21-2-6 with a league-leading 48 points. The Avalanche were playing their third game in four days while Philadelphia had the last three days off.

Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny had the goals for Philadelphia, which lost for just the third time in the last nine games. The Flyers were playing the third contest of a season-long, six-game homestand.

Burns netted the first of three straight Avalanche goals on a wrist shot midway through the first period. Nelson put Colorado ahead 2-1 with 52 seconds remaining in the period when he scored on a power play on a scrum in front. MacKinnon originally was credited with the goal before being awarded the primary assist. He now has 49 points.

Nichushkin finished a 2-on-1 by beating Samuel Ersson on the blocker side on a wrist shot from the circle to make it 3-1 with 18:13 to play in the second. Ersson made 25 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, RANGERS 2, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Eichel scored at 4:52 of overtime and Vegas beat New York for their fourth straight win.

Brett Howden and Tomas Hertl also scored, and Mark Stone had two assists for the Golden Knights, who improved to 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. Carter Hart finished with 21 saves.

Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere scored for the Rangers, who lost in overtime at home for the second straight day to fall to 3-8-3 at Madison Square Garden. Jonathan Quick had 26 saves.

After Hart denied Zibanejad to force a whistle in the Vegas end late in overtime, Eichel raced the other way following the ensuing faceoff and beat Quick for his 12th goal and the win.

Hertl forced overtime with a tying goal with 52 seconds remaining in regulation.

STARS 3, PENGUINS 2, SO

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen’s final-round score was the only goal of the shootout and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as Dallas beat Pittsburgh.

After Rantanen beat Tristan Jarry stick side, Oettinger stopped Kris Letang to end the game and record his league-high 14th win.

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored 6-on-5 to tie the score 2-2 with 1:49 left in regulation and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who have won three consecutive games and are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games.

Dallas’ 45 points are second in the league but three behind NHL-best Colorado in the Central Division.

Thomas Novak and fourth-liner Connor Dewar scored for the Penguins, who are 0-4 in shootouts this season. Jarry, who stopped 21 shots, lost for the first time in his last five starts.

BLUES 4, CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist and the Blues beat Montreal to complete a three-game trip with their second victory in two nights.

On Saturday in Ottawa, the Blues beat the Senators 2-1. The Canadiens also played Saturday night, winning 2-1 in a shootout at Toronto.

Dylan Holloway scored and assisted on both of Schenn’s goals. Pavel Buchnevich also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves.

Cole Caufield scored his 16th goal of the season for Montreal to extend his points steak to 11 games. Defensemen Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson also scored, and Jakub Dobes stopped 14 shots.

PANTHERS 4, ISLANDERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe stayed red-hot with his sixth goal in his last six games, Seth Jones scored for the second consecutive game and Florida closed out a homestand by topping New York.

Uvis Balinskis got a rare goal for the Panthers, who finished off a three-game, four-day stint with five points — going 2-0-1. Florida wrapped up a stretch where it played 11 out of 12 games at home, going 5-5-1 in those home contests.

Sam Reinhart added an empty-netter for Florida.

Mathew Barzal got his ninth goal for the Islanders, who had won three straight and were 7-1-0 in games when he had scored this season. No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer had an assist on that goal, giving him 21 points through 30 games of his rookie season.

SHARKS 4, HURRICANES 1

Raleigh, N.C. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini set up San Jose’s first two goals to tie for the NHL assists lead and added an empty-netter, helping the Sharks beat Carolina for their first road victory over the Hurricanes since 2018.

Celebrini tied Edmonton star Connor McDavid for the assists lead with 28, and moved a point ahead of McDavid for second in the scoring race with 43 — six behind Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado.

The Sharks had lost six in a row in Raleigh since a 3-1 victory Feb. 4, 2018 — when Celebrini was 11 years old.

Collin Graf, John Klingberg and Alexander Wennberg also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots against his former team.

Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves in his first loss in five starts this season. The Hurricanes dropped to 3-3-0 with a game left on their homestand.

CAPITALS 2, BLUE JACKETS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Logan Thompson made 39 saves to record his 100th career victory and seventh career shutout, and Washington defeated Columbus.

Jakob Chychrun scored his 11th goal on a one-timer of Tom Wilson’s feed to the inside of the left faceoff circle just 50 seconds into the second period. Aliaksei Protas added his 10th on an empty netter with 1:26 left as Washington extended its points streak to eight games (7-0-1).

Jet Greaves made 36 stops for Columbus, which saw its five-game points streak (2-0-3) snapped.

The Blue Jackets were held scoreless for the first time after recording 17 goals in their previous three games, and have now scored only twice in three meetings with the Capitals this season.

In his sixth season, Thompson reached the century milestone in his 167th game, making him the 17th goalie in NHL history to do so in 170 games or fewer. Forty-four of those have come since joining Washington to start the 2024-25 season from Las Vegas.

DUCKS 7, BLACKHAWKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Leo Carlsson scored two goals and rookie Beckett Sennecke had a goal and an assist in Anaheim’s victory over the road-weary Chicago.

Jacob Trouba, Mason McTavish, Alex Killorn and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Ducks, who have won three of four. Anaheim took charge with a four-goal second period that featured a franchise-record 27 shots on Chicago’s net, capped by Carlsson’s 15th goal on a fluttering deflection for a 5-0 lead.

Ville Husso made 19 saves for the Ducks, who beat Chicago for the first time in three tries this season. Ryan Strome, Cutter Gauthier and Chris Kreider had two assists apiece.

Arvid Söderblom stopped 46 shots — 39 in the first two periods — in a standout effort for the struggling Blackhawks, who will be eager to get out of Southern California after losing 6-0 at Los Angeles on Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Chicago, which has lost eight of 10 after a 10-5-4 start to the season.

Connor Bedard had an assist for his 40th point in 29 games. Carlsson, drafted one pick after Bedard in 2023, has 38 points in 29 games.

Trouba opened the scoring in the first period with an undefended slap shot after an egregious Blackhawks turnover. The veteran defenseman has five goals in his last 23 games — which is more than he scored in his previous 165 games over parts of four seasons with the Rangers and Ducks.

