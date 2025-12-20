Luke Evangelista breaks 3rd-period tie in Predators’ 5-3 victory over the Maple Leafs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Evangelista broke a tie at 9:18 of the third period to help the Nashville Predators…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Evangelista broke a tie at 9:18 of the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Saturday night.

Evangelista drove down the right side and made a move on defenseman Morgan Rielly at the right dot before lifting a backhander over goalie Joseph Woll.

Erik Haula, Adam Wilsby, Steven Stamkos and Cole Smith also scored, and Juuse Saros made 19 saves. The Predators have won two of three.

Bobby McMann had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Nicolas Roy and John Tavares also scored, and Woll made 29 saves. The Maple Leafs have lost four of five.

Roy opened the scoring at 1:32 of the first period in his 400th career NHL game. Roy tipped McMann’s pass just underneath the crossbar on Toronto’s first shot of the game.

Haula tied it at 4:56 of the second, tipping Roman Josi’s shot from the blue line past Woll on a power play. Nashville has scored a power-play goal in six of seven. Toronto had not allowed a man-advantage goal against in its last five.

Tavares made it 2-1 with 8:03 left in the second when Matias Maccelli’s shot from the high slot hit his skate. Wilsby tied it with 34 seconds left in the period with the teams skating 4-on-4.

Stamkos added an empty-net goal with 1:34 remaining. McMann scored with Woll pulled for an extra attacker with under a minute remaining to draw Toronto within one, and Smith added another empty-netter.

