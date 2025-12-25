Los Angeles visits Portland following Leonard’s 41-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (8-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (12-18, 10th in the Western Conference) Portland,…

Los Angeles Clippers (8-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (12-18, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Portland Trail Blazers after Kawhi Leonard scored 41 points in the Clippers’ 128-108 victory against the Houston Rockets.

The Trail Blazers are 10-11 in Western Conference games. Portland allows 120.5 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Clippers are 6-14 against conference opponents. Los Angeles gives up 115.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Trail Blazers average 117.1 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 115.7 the Clippers give up. The Trail Blazers average 111.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 120.5 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Trail Blazers 114-107 in their last matchup on Oct. 27. Leonard led the Clippers with 30 points, and Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 22.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Trail Blazers. Avdija is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

John Collins is shooting 50.9% and averaging 12.5 points for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Clippers: 3-7, averaging 110.0 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Robert Williams III: day to day (injury management), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: day to day (achilles), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.