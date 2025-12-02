Los Angeles visits Atlanta on 3-game road skid

Los Angeles Clippers (5-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (13-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Clippers (5-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (13-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to break its three-game road losing streak when the Clippers visit Atlanta.

The Hawks are 4-4 in home games. Atlanta has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Clippers are 2-9 in road games. Los Angeles has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Hawks score 118.0 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 118.8 the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that the Hawks allow.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Clippers 105-102 in their last matchup on Nov. 11. Vit Krejci led the Hawks with 28 points, and James Harden led the Clippers with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyson Daniels is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Jalen Johnson is averaging 29.0 points and 13.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Harden is averaging 26.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 36 points, seven rebounds and three steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 120.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 32.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Clippers: 2-8, averaging 115.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Jacob Toppin: day to day (shoulder), Trae Young: out (knee).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.