Los Angeles travels to Houston for conference matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (6-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-6, fourth in the Western Conference) Houston; Thursday,…

Los Angeles Clippers (6-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-6, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -8.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Rockets are 8-5 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is second in the league giving up just 110.3 points per game while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Clippers are 4-11 in conference play. Los Angeles is last in the Western Conference scoring 12.5 fast break points per game.

The Rockets are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 45.6% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is shooting 50.5% and averaging 23.1 points for the Rockets. Aaron Holiday is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harden is scoring 26.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 20.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 115.9 points, 48.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Clippers: 2-8, averaging 111.4 points, 41.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Steven Adams: day to day (ankle), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle), Tari Eason: out (oblique), Alperen Sengun: day to day (illness).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Jordan Miller: day to day (back), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.