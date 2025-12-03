Los Angeles takes road win streak into matchup with Toronto

Los Angeles Lakers (15-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-7, second in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Thursday,…

Los Angeles Lakers (15-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Lakers take on Toronto.

The Raptors are 8-2 on their home court. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing just 113.1 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Lakers are 8-2 on the road. Los Angeles is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Raptors are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Raptors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is shooting 47.2% and averaging 21.5 points for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 28.0 points over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is scoring 35.3 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Lakers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 120.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: RJ Barrett: out (knee).

Lakers: Marcus Smart: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

