Los Angeles takes on Oklahoma City on 4-game slide

Los Angeles Clippers (6-20, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-2, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to break its four-game skid with a win over Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 20-2 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is the league leader giving up only 106.3 points per game while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Clippers are 4-13 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles allows 116.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The 123.1 points per game the Thunder score are 6.3 more points than the Clippers give up (116.8). The Clippers average 5.0 more points per game (111.3) than the Thunder allow their opponents to score (106.3).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 126-107 on Nov. 5, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.4 points and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.2 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 21.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 125.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Clippers: 1-9, averaging 109.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Isaiah Joe: day to day (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Nicolas Batum: day to day (illness).

