Los Angeles takes on Memphis on 5-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (5-16, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-13, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to break its five-game skid with a victory over Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 8-7 in conference games. Memphis is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

The Clippers are 4-9 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

The Grizzlies average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer makes per game than the Clippers give up (15.0). The Clippers average 112.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 117.0 the Grizzlies allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 112-107 on Nov. 29, with Jaren Jackson Jr. scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santi Aldama is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Grizzlies. Cam Spencer is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 26.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 50.0 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Clippers: 1-8, averaging 113.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Jordan Miller: out (hamstring), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hip).

