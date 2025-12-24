Los Angeles hosts Houston in Christmas day action

Houston Rockets (17-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-9, fourth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Houston Rockets (17-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -4.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers are 14-7 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 51.2 points per game in the paint led by Deandre Ayton averaging 13.3.

The Rockets are 10-8 in Western Conference play. Houston is second in the Western Conference scoring 54.3 points per game in the paint led by Alperen Sengun averaging 14.3.

The Lakers’ 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Rockets give up. The Rockets are shooting 48.6% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 48.4% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayton is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 23.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Rockets. Sengun is averaging 28.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 70.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 115.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 120.8 points, 48.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: day to day (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (back), Rui Hachimura: day to day (groin), Luka Doncic: day to day (leg).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle).

