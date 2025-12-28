Los Angeles faces Sacramento, looks to break 3-game slide

Sacramento Kings (8-23, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-10, fifth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Sacramento Kings (8-23, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -12; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Lakers take on Sacramento.

The Lakers are 3-4 against division opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 117.4 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

The Kings are 1-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Sacramento is fifth in the Western Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.5.

The Lakers average 116.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 122.0 the Kings give up. The Kings’ 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 27 the Lakers won 127-120 led by 51 points from Austin Reaves, while LaVine scored 32 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 15 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Kings. Russell Westbrook is averaging 21.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 112.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: day to day (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (back), Drew Timme: day to day (concussion), Austin Reaves: out (calf).

Kings: Drew Eubanks: out (thumb), Zach LaVine: out (ankle), Devin Carter: day to day (ankle), Keegan Murray: out (calf), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

