Los Angeles faces Memphis, aims to stop 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (11-14, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-19, 14th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup with Memphis after losing three straight games.

The Clippers are 4-12 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 1-6 record in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 10-8 in Western Conference play. Memphis ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 3.9.

The Clippers score 111.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 115.9 the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies average 114.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 116.7 the Clippers give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 6 the Grizzlies won 107-98 led by 23 points from Cedric Coward, while Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points for the Clippers.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 26.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 33.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Grizzlies. Cam Spencer is averaging 6.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 2-8, averaging 112.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 118.5 points, 49.6 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee).

Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

