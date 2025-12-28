Lightning try to keep win streak alive, host the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (20-12-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (21-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 5…

Montreal Canadiens (20-12-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (21-13-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -152, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

Tampa Bay has a 5-3-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 21-13-3 record overall. The Lightning have conceded 96 goals while scoring 121 for a +25 scoring differential.

Montreal has gone 20-12-5 overall with a 6-4-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens are 17-4-5 in games they score three or more goals.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Lightning won 6-1 in the last meeting. Darren Raddysh led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored 15 goals with 32 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 18 goals and 18 assists for the Canadiens. Zachary Bolduc has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 6.4 penalties and 19 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

