Liam Ohgren scores lone shootout goal to lift Canucks past Kraken, 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves and Liam Ohgren had the lone shootout goal in the Vancouver Canucks’ 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Linus Karlsson and Elias Pettersson scored in regulation to help Vancouver end Seattle’s four-game winning streak.

Jared McCann and Ryan Winterton scored for Seattle. Joey Daccord stopped 22 shots for the Kraken.

At 8:50, McCann beat Lankinen with a slap shot on the power play for his first goal since returning from injury on Sunday, missing seven games earlier this month.

McCann and Conor Garland dropped the gloves with 4:43 to go in the first, seemingly in retaliation for an earlier, unpenalized elbowing by Garland on McCann. Karlsson scored on the next faceoff, tying the game at one with a snap shot.

Winterton made it 2-1 with 20 seconds remaining in the first. Pettersson tied it 5:23 into the second, beating Daccord cleanly from the slot.

Up next:

Canucks: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Kraken: Host Nashville on Thursday night.

