Leverkusen coach Hjulmand misses Newcastle game on short notice for personal reasons

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen earned a 2-2 draw with Newcastle in the Champions League without coach Kasper Hjulmand on Wednesday after the club said shortly before kickoff that he would miss the game for unspecified personal reasons.

An hour before the game was set to start, Leverkusen wrote in a post on X: “For personal reasons, our head coach Kasper Hjulmand will not be on the sideline.”

Assistant Rogier Meijer, a head coach in the Dutch league last season, stepped in for Hjulmand and watched as Alejandro Grimaldo’s 88th-minute goal rescued a point for Leverkusen.

Leverkusen said Hjulmand is expected to return for Saturday’s Bundesliga game against local rival Cologne.

The former Denmark coach has overseen a turnaround in Leverkusen’s fortunes since he was appointed at short notice in September when the club’s relationship with Erik ten Hag broke down after just three games.

Hjulmand has won 11 of 18 games in all competitions including a notable 2-0 surprise win over Manchester City last month.

