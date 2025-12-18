Left-hander Caleb Ferguson and Reds finalize $4.5 million, 1-year contract

CINCINNATI (AP) — Left-hander Caleb Ferguson and the Cincinnati Reds finalized a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Thursday. The 29-year-old…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Left-hander Caleb Ferguson and the Cincinnati Reds finalized a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in a career-high 70 games last season for Pittsburgh and Seattle, which acquired him on July 30 for minor league right-hander Jeter Martinez. His strikeouts per nine innings dropped from 11.1 to 7.0.

Ferguson is 24-17 with a 3.66 ERA and six saves over seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018-23), New York Yankees (2024), Houston (2024), the Pirates and Mariners.

He had Tommy John surgery in 2014 and again in September 2020.

Ferguson did not allow a hit in his first 10 postseason appearances.

He had a $3 million, one-year contract this season.

