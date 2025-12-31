LeBron James loses on his 41st birthday as Cunningham leads the Pistons past the Lakers, 128-106

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 17 points on his 41st birthday, but Cade Cunningham had 27 points and…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 17 points on his 41st birthday, but Cade Cunningham had 27 points and 11 assists while leading the Detroit Pistons to a 128-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

James hit three 3-pointers and added four assists and four rebounds in the 1,577th regular-season game of his unprecedented 23rd season, but he spent the final minutes of his birthday game sitting with his arms folded on the bench while watching the conclusion of the Lakers’ fourth loss in five games.

The top scorer in league history is the 12th player to appear in an NBA game at 41 or older — just the sixth in this century.

Marcus Sasser scored a season-high 19 points and Isaiah Stewart had 15 for the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, who snapped their two-game skid to finish 3-2 on their West Coast trip.

Detroit won its third straight meeting with the Lakers despite losing third-leading scorer Tobias Harris to a left hip sprain in the first quarter.

Luka Doncic had 30 points and 11 assists for the Lakers, who have lost four of five for the first time since last season’s playoffs. Jaxson Hayes had 13 points, but the Lakers couldn’t match up defensively with the hard-nosed Pistons.

Detroit took control early with accurate shooting, consistent drives to the rim and a re-establishment of its defensive prowess after getting shredded by Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers two days ago. The Pistons weathered a tying rally led by James in the third quarter before surging ahead with a 16-6 run extending into the fourth.

Detroit scored 74 points in the paint, repeatedly beating Deandre Ayton and the Lakers’ undersized frontline down low.

The Lakers fell to 20-11, and they still haven’t taken a single-digit loss all season.

Up next

Pistons: Host the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Lakers: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.