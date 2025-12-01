Laurie Canter earned a PGA Tour card. He’s giving it up to play LIV Golf

Laurie Canter turned down a PGA Tour card and joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf for the second time. The league announced…

Laurie Canter turned down a PGA Tour card and joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf for the second time. The league announced Monday he has joined the Majestiks for the 2026 season.

Canter finished at No. 7 in the Race to Dubai and was among 10 players on the European tour who earned a chance to join the PGA Tour. By joining LIV Golf, he is suspended from the PGA Tour and his card goes to Daniel Brown.

“Joining Majesticks GC is an incredible opportunity to be part of a team that has helped shape LIV Golf from day one,” Canter said in a statement.

The 36-year-old from England was an unusual case when LIV launched its league in 2022. He had limited status on the European tour and joined the Saudi-backed league to have a place to play. Canter played seven times in the inaugural year and finished 28th in the standings.

He was a reserve in 2023, filling in for injured players and competed 11 times in LIV Golf. Canter began 2024 playing twice with LIV as a reserve until he was replaced by Anthony Kim.

He returned to the European tour and won the European Open in Germany in 2024. Winning again in early 2025 in Bahrain led Canter to reaching No. 50 in the world ranking. That got him into The Players Championship, making him the first former LIV player in the tour’s premier tournament. He also made it into the Masters.

Canter joins Victor Perez of France in joining LIV Golf.

The Majestiks is an English-based team that began with Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Sam Horsfield. Stenson failed to finish in the top 48 this year and was relegated, opening a spot for Canter.

“The league’s growth has been remarkable and my experience in the league has led me to become a more complete player and a multiple winner on the DP World Tour,” Canter said, referring to the corporate name of the European circuit. “To return to the league with Majesticks GC is a huge honor, and they bring a standard of excellence, ambition, and identity that really resonates with me.”

Last year, Tom McKibbin earned a PGA Tour card through the European tour and joined LIV in January. Because the season already had started, his PGA Tour card was not given to the next in line. Brown can accept it because Canter signed with LIV before the end of the year.

