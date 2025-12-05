Lakers without both LeBron James and Luka Doncic for matchup with Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — LeBron James and Luka Doncic are both out for the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Boston…

BOSTON (AP) — LeBron James and Luka Doncic are both out for the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

James is sitting with sciatica, which kept him sidelined for the first 14 games this season, and left foot joint arthritis. Doncic is out for the second straight game for personal reasons. Marcus Smart is also out with with a muscle strain in his back.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said prior to the game that Doncic will return soon and didn’t rule out the possibility he could be back for their game at Philadelphia on Sunday

James, who will turn 41 on Dec. 30, played 36 minutes in the Lakers’ 123-120 win over Toronto on Thursday night. The game saw the end of James’ streak of 1,297 consecutive double-digit scoring games when the NBA’s career points leader finished with only eight points.

The Lakers come in winners of eight of their last nine games.

