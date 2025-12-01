Lakers face the Suns on 7-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (12-9, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (15-4, second in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Phoenix Suns (12-9, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (15-4, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 235

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Lakers take on Phoenix.

The Lakers are 12-3 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles averages 119.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Suns are 11-8 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix scores 116.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Lakers make 51.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (47.0%). The Suns average 116.7 points per game, 1.3 more than the 115.4 the Lakers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 47.1% and averaging 35.1 points for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.7 points and 6.9 assists for the Suns. Collin Gillespie is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 119.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Marcus Smart: out (back), LeBron James: out (foot).

Suns: Ryan Dunn: day to day (wrist), Isaiah Livers: day to day (hip), Mark Williams: day to day (calf), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

