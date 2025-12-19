La Liga strugglers Mallorca and Valencia share points in draw

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — La Liga strugglers Valencia and Mallorca shared the points in a 1-1 draw at the Mestalla…

Samú Costa put Mallorca ahead midway through the first half and looked to be heading to what would have been only its second away win.

However, the home side was more lively after the break and got a deserved equalizer seven minutes into the second half. Hugo Duro scored his sixth goal of the season and delighted the crowd of 41,000 when he connected with a cross from Thierry Correia.

Valencia remained fifth from bottom in the table with just one win in its last 12 La Liga games. It was one point above the relegation zone.

Coming just three days after it was knocked out the Copa del Rey by second-tier Deportivo La Coruna, Mallorca welcomed the point. It extended its league run to four games unbeaten and lifted it into 14th spot.

