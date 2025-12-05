Kraken host the Red Wings on losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-8-6, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-8-6, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken play the Detroit Red Wings after losing four in a row.

Seattle is 6-3-3 at home and 11-8-6 overall. The Kraken have a -9 scoring differential, with 63 total goals scored and 72 given up.

Detroit is 14-11-3 overall and 5-5-2 on the road. The Red Wings have a 5-2-1 record in one-goal games.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Red Wings won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Montour has five goals and nine assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 15 goals and 16 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

