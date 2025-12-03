Kraken bring losing streak into game against the Oilers

Seattle Kraken (11-7-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (11-11-5, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Seattle Kraken (11-7-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (11-11-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken look to break a three-game slide with a victory against the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton is 11-11-5 overall with a 2-1-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have a -13 scoring differential, with 81 total goals scored and 94 conceded.

Seattle is 11-7-6 overall with a 4-2-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have gone 10-0-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Bouchard has four goals and 18 assists for the Oilers. Jack Roslovic has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Beniers has three goals and 11 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has scored three goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.