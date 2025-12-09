Kraken bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (14-8-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-10-6, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

Los Angeles Kings (14-8-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-10-6, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken aim to end a six-game slide when they play the Los Angeles Kings.

Seattle has an 11-10-6 record overall and a 4-3-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken have a 10-2-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles is 3-0-2 against the Pacific Division and 14-8-7 overall. The Kings have a 10-0-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has nine goals and eight assists for the Kraken. Brandon Montour has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 10 goals and 16 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

