Kraken bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (15-19-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-14-6, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -113, Kraken -106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks as winners of four consecutive games.

Seattle has gone 16-14-6 overall with an 8-4-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have allowed 105 goals while scoring 93 for a -12 scoring differential.

Vancouver has a 3-4-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 15-19-3 record overall. The Canucks rank eighth in the league with 149 total penalties (averaging four per game).

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 14 goals and 10 assists for the Kraken. Chandler Stephenson has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has eight goals and 14 assists for the Canucks. Kiefer Sherwood has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

