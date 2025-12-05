Kon Knueppel hits 5 3-pointers, scores 21 points to lead Hornets past Raptors, 111-86

TORONTO (AP) — Kon Knueppel hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Toronto Raptors…

TORONTO (AP) — Kon Knueppel hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Toronto Raptors 111-86 on Friday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Knueppel added eight assists, and Miles Bridges had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball had 11 points, two rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes before leaving the game with left ankle soreness.

Immanuel Quickley scored a season-high 31 points for Toronto. The Raptors lost at home to the Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 the night before.

Scottie Barnes had 13 points and five assists. Raptors reserve forward Jamison Battle left the game with 11 minutes left after spraining his left ankle.

Up next

Hornets: Host Denver on Sunday night.

Raptors: Host Boston on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.