Knicks take on the Pacers, seek 7th straight win

New York Knicks (18-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Thursday,…

New York Knicks (18-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over Indiana.

The Pacers are 4-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knicks are 14-7 in Eastern Conference play. New York is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Pacers are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks are shooting 48.1% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 47.5% the Pacers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is scoring 23.8 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 22.4 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 40.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 59.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Knicks: 9-1, averaging 121.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Ben Sheppard: day to day (calf), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

