Kings visit the Stars in Western Conference action

Los Angeles Kings (14-8-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-7-5, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings meet in Western Conference action.

Dallas has a 10-5-1 record at home and a 21-7-5 record overall. The Stars have scored 33 power-play goals, which leads the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is 14-8-9 overall and 10-2-5 in road games. The Kings have a 10-0-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Kings won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has scored 13 goals with 29 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Quinton Byfield has four goals and 15 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Kings: 4-2-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

