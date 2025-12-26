Kings take on the Ducks, look to break home slide

Anaheim Ducks (21-14-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (15-12-9, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9…

Anaheim Ducks (21-14-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (15-12-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -146, Ducks +122; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings play the Anaheim Ducks looking to end their three-game home skid.

Los Angeles has gone 15-12-9 overall with a 3-1-4 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have allowed 91 goals while scoring 90 for a -1 scoring differential.

Anaheim is 21-14-2 overall with a 4-3-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks are sixth in the league serving 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 5-4 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Byfield has four goals and 15 assists for the Kings. Andrei Kuzmenko has four goals over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 18 goals and 18 assists for the Ducks. Beckett Sennecke has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 2.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

