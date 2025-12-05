Kings host the Blackhawks in Western Conference play

Chicago Blackhawks (12-9-6, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (12-8-7, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9…

Chicago Blackhawks (12-9-6, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (12-8-7, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings take on the Chicago Blackhawks in Western Conference action.

Los Angeles has a 12-8-7 record overall and a 3-6-3 record on its home ice. The Kings have an 8-3-2 record in games decided by a goal.

Chicago is 6-4-3 on the road and 12-9-6 overall. The Blackhawks are third in the league serving 11.6 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Blackhawks won the previous meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored nine goals with 14 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Frank Nazar has five goals and 15 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-3-3, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.