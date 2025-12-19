Kings’ Domantas Sabonis to miss another month with knee injury

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis will miss another month with an injury to his left knee.…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis will miss another month with an injury to his left knee.

Sabonis has been out since suffering a partial tear to the meniscus in his left knee on Nov. 16. The Kings said Friday that Sabonis will be evaluated again in about four or five weeks.

The Kings have struggled all season and are near the bottom of the standings in the Western Conference with a 6-21 record.

Sabonis was averaging 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in 11 contests this season before getting hurt. Sabonis led the league in rebounding the past three seasons.

Sabonis’ absence has given an opportunity to second-round rookie Maxime Raynaud, who is averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game since Sabonis got hurt. Raynaud is averaging 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in his last eight games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.